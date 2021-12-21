Premier League football to continue despite Covid surge: league

Premier League clubs decided against a temporary halt to the season on Monday, despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced a number of matches to be postponed

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Premier League clubs decided against a temporary halt to the season on Monday, despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced a number of matches to be postponed.

"While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League's collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible," the Premier League said in a statement.