UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Glory Will Not Blunt Liverpool, Says Robertson

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 12:55 AM

Premier League glory will not blunt Liverpool, says Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says there will be no drop-off in the club's motivation to win trophies next season after they ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says there will be no drop-off in the club's motivation to win trophies next season after they ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Robertson said the title triumph -- clinched with seven games remaining -- would not dull their ambition and drive next term.

"We don't want it to be a one or two-times-off, we want that to become the normal," the Scotland international told Premier League Productions.

"We want that winning feeling every single year and that's why after winning the Champions League (last summer) we stayed so motivated to go and win the Premier League.

"Our motivation will be there again to go and win all the trophies put in front of us next season.

" Liverpool midfielder James Milner admits securing the long-awaited title fulfilled the target he and his team-mates set when they joined the club.

The 34-year-old moved to Anfield on a free transfer in 2015, having already won the league with Manchester City.

"It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I'm sure it's the case for the other lads as well -- a club of this size and with its history," he told the official matchday programme.

"The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history.

"You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact.

"Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players -- the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them."

Related Topics

Liverpool Turkish Lira 2015 All Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

2 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

Climate change could wipe out polar bears by 2100: ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.