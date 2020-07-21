Premier League glory will not blunt Liverpool, says Robertson

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson says there will be no drop-off in the club's motivation to win trophies next season after they ended a 30-year wait to be crowned English champions

Jurgen Klopp and his players will be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Robertson said the title triumph -- clinched with seven games remaining -- would not dull their ambition and drive next term.

"We don't want it to be a one or two-times-off, we want that to become the normal," the Scotland international told Premier League Productions.

"We want that winning feeling every single year and that's why after winning the Champions League (last summer) we stayed so motivated to go and win the Premier League.

"Our motivation will be there again to go and win all the trophies put in front of us next season.

" Liverpool midfielder James Milner admits securing the long-awaited title fulfilled the target he and his team-mates set when they joined the club.

The 34-year-old moved to Anfield on a free transfer in 2015, having already won the league with Manchester City.

"It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I'm sure it's the case for the other lads as well -- a club of this size and with its history," he told the official matchday programme.

"The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history.

"You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact.

"Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players -- the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them."