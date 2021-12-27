UrduPoint.com

Premier League Hit By Record 103 Positive Covid Tests

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 10:23 PM

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26

Just a week ago, the English top-flight set a new high since testing began in 2020 with 90 positive cases.

That mark has now been beaten as the Omicron variant takes its toll.

"The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases," a Premier League statement said.

