Premier League Makes Quake Donation As European Football Falls Silent

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2023 | 10:04 PM

The Premier League will make a1 million ($1.2 million) donation to support relief efforts as European football pays tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Premier League will make a1 million ($1.2 million) donation to support relief efforts as European football pays tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake killed more than 22,000 people in one of the region's worst disasters for nearly a century.

Former Chelsea and Newcastle midfielder Christian Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, is still missing.

Premier League chiefs made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee, made up of different charities.

"The Premier League is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which have killed thousands of people," the English top flight said in a statement.

"The league will make a �1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Appeal to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need." Premier League players and officials will wear black armbands at matches this weekend.

Italy's Serie A, La Liga in Spain, France's Ligue 1 and Germany's Bundesliga will all hold a minute's silence before matches.

In a statement, Italy's football federation said the silence would be observed across "every league, with games scheduled for the weekend (including matches on Monday)".

"The world of football offers its support to the victims of the earthquake. We can't be indifferent in the face of such a tragedy," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

Minutes of silence will also be held before Champions League last-16 matches and other European knock-out ties next week.

UEFA announced it has donated 50,000 Euros to groups working in the disaster response and given 150,000 euros to the Turkish football federation.

"I also want to thank our member associations for their quick and compassionate reaction and support offered to those affected by this terrible event," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

