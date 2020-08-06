UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Must Overhaul Owners' Test, Says Amnesty

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:41 PM

Premier League must overhaul owners' test, says Amnesty

The Premier League needs to overhaul its owners' and directors' test after the collapse of the proposed 300 million Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United, Amnesty International has said

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Premier League needs to overhaul its owners' and directors' test after the collapse of the proposed 300 million Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United, Amnesty International has said.

The rights group said the test was "hopelessly unsuited" to the task of ensuring proper scrutiny of the human rights records of those trying to buy into English football clubs.

The test outlines factors that would prohibit an individual from becoming an owner or director of a club including various criminal convictions and breaches of certain key football regulations such as match-fixing.

A Saudi-backed consortium last week ended its $395-million bid to buy Newcastle after reportedly striking the deal in April, blaming the "prolonged process" and global uncertainty.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), chaired by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, had been set to take an 80 percent stake.

In April, Amnesty wrote to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters raising concerns about the takeover, warning it was part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to "sportswash" its human rights record -- investing in sport to deflect attention away from human rights issues.

Hatice Cengiz,the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, wrote to the Premier League to oppose the deal.

There were also concerns expressed over the issue of piracy of sports broadcasting rights.

Amnesty has sent a proposed rights-compliant test to Masters.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK's director, said: "The controversy around the Saudi-Newcastle deal has been a major wake-up call -- the Premier League urgently needs to get its house in order.

"The current owners' and directors' test is hopelessly unsuited to the task of vetting who gets to own and run English football clubs -- it needs a serious overhaul.

"At present, anyone wishing to sports wash their reputation by buying into English football can do so knowing that even their involvement in war crimes or torture wouldn't stop them."

Related Topics

Football Sports Amnesty International Newcastle Buy United Kingdom Saudi Arabia April Criminals From Premier League PICIC Investment Fund Million Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

28 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

28 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

37 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

47 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

58 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.