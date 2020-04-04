UrduPoint.com
Premier League Players' 'backs Against Wall' Over Coronavirus, Says Rose

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:41 PM

Premier League players' 'backs against wall' over coronavirus, says Rose

Newcastle defender Danny Rose is willing to contribute a portion of his wages to those fighting the coronavirus outbreak but says Premier League players feel their "backs are against the wall

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Newcastle defender Danny Rose is willing to contribute a portion of his wages to those fighting the coronavirus outbreak but says Premier League players feel their "backs are against the wall".

Top-flight stars have come under increasing pressure to take pay cuts from government officials after a number of clubs said they would use public money to subsidise pay for non-playing staff.

The Premier League said on Friday that clubs would consult players over a combination of pay cuts and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of their annual salary.

They agreed to provide a �125 million ($153 million) fund for the English Football League and National League and pledged �20 million in charitable support for those affected by the coronavirus.

Talks were due to take place on Saturday between the league, clubs and players' representatives.

Newcastle, where Rose is on loan, and his parent club, Tottenham, are among clubs to have furloughed some non-playing staff during the crisis, prompting criticism as players continue to receive their full salary.

"We're all keen to make something happen," Rose told the BBC.

"I can only speak for myself but I would have no problems whatsoever contributing some of my wages to people who are fighting this on the front line and to people who have been affected by what's happening at the minute."On Friday, a hospital in London identified Rose as the individual behind a �19,000 donation to hospital funds.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson led talks between Premier League club captains over what action they could take, a move that begun before Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday joined those singling out footballers.

