UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Premier League Quartet Set To Boost Misfiring Germany

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:07 PM

Premier League quartet set to boost misfiring Germany

The late arrival of a quartet of Premier League stars is set to give Germany a timely boost as head coach Joachim Loew looks to fix his misfiring side in their final preparations for Euro 2020

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The late arrival of a quartet of Premier League stars is set to give Germany a timely boost as head coach Joachim Loew looks to fix his misfiring side in their final preparations for Euro 2020.

The Chelsea trio of Champions League winners Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Ruediger, as well as Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, had all joined the squad by Thursday.

They were given extra time off after Saturday's European final.

Their arrival boosts the Loew's side, who hit the woodwork twice with 16 shots on goal as Wednesday's friendly against Denmark finished in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

Loew is running out of time to get Germany ready to face world champions France on June 15 in their opening game of the European Championship before facing holders Portugal four days later in Group F.

"The problem has been with us for a long time," Loew said after Germany's lack of finishing was again an issue Wednesday.

"We create a variety of opportunities, but we don't reward ourselves. We have to work on that." Loew has praised Havertz, who showed his "enormous quality" with the goal which decided Chelsea's win in the Champions League final.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder gives an extra option up front, while City's top-scorer Gundogan is a potent attacking threat in central midfield.

However, Werner joins the camp having often struggled to take his chances this season, yet Germany's lack of finishing also remains an issue.

Apart from the opening goal by Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus midweek, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich could both only hit the crossbar.

Loew expects to have his full squad together for the first time Friday and admits there is plenty to do before Monday's final warm-up friendly against Latvia.

Germany must tighten their three-man defence in order to contain France's star-studded attack led by Kylian Mbappe, who scored in a 3-0 friendly win over ten-man Wales.

"We have to put in a few intensive sessions before the Latvia game," said Loew.

"We can also work on communication on the pitch," he added as Mueller's was often the lone German voice heard against Denmark.

Related Topics

Attack World France German Germany Wales Portugal Latvia Denmark Euro June 2020 All From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Net investments of non-Arabs hit AED3.255 bn in fi ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2 ..

27 minutes ago

Minimum wages of labourers raised to Rs 20,000: CM ..

2 minutes ago

No one to be harassed on account of tax collection ..

2 minutes ago

CS Sindh decides to set up institutions for the re ..

2 minutes ago

Explosive device exploded near Basharat Market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.