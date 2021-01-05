Premier League records 40 positive coronavirus cases

The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 40 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two rounds of testing over the past week, but insisted the season will continue as planned

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that 40 players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two rounds of testing over the past week, but insisted the season will continue as planned.

That figure is more than double the previous record of 18 positive cases recorded last week and comes as England enters a nationwide lockdown to halt soaring infection rates.