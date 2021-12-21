UrduPoint.com

Premier League Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Premier League reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 90 new positive cases for COVID-19 from 20 clubs have been reported by the English Premier League on Monday, over two times the previous highest weekly record

LONDON, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:A total of 90 new positive cases for COVID-19 from 20 clubs have been reported by the English Premier League on Monday, over two times the previous highest weekly record.

One week ago, the English top-flight football league confirmed that 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between December 6 and December 12, among which 42 new positive cases were recorded.

The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures since then and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out Lateral Flow testing twice a week.

"The League can today confirm that between Monday 13 December and Sunday 19 December, a record 12,345 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases," read a statement released on Monday.

Related Topics

Football December Sunday From Premier League

Recent Stories

Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Vi ..

Russian, Syrian Coordination Committees to Hold Virtual Meeting on Decembre 23 - ..

7 minutes ago
 Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 20 ..

Japan Carried Out First 3 Death Sentences Since 2019 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first ..

S.Korea's export logs double-digit growth in first 20 days of December

7 minutes ago
 Guatemalan President to Introduce State of Emergen ..

Guatemalan President to Introduce State of Emergency in Areas of Bloody Land Dis ..

10 minutes ago
 ANF seizes cocaine-filled capsules from Nigerian n ..

ANF seizes cocaine-filled capsules from Nigerian national

10 minutes ago
 Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains ..

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains down on a busy 2021

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.