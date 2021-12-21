Premier League reports 90 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 90 new positive cases for COVID-19 from 20 clubs have been reported by the English Premier League on Monday, over two times the previous highest weekly record

LONDON, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:A total of 90 new positive cases for COVID-19 from 20 clubs have been reported by the English Premier League on Monday, over two times the previous highest weekly record.

One week ago, the English top-flight football league confirmed that 3,805 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 between December 6 and December 12, among which 42 new positive cases were recorded.

The League has reverted to its Emergency Measures since then and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out Lateral Flow testing twice a week.

"The League can today confirm that between Monday 13 December and Sunday 19 December, a record 12,345 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases," read a statement released on Monday.