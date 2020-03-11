Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined

Arsenal's game at Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League football fixture to be called off because of coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ):Arsenal's game at Manchester City on Wednesday was postponed after players from the London club were put into quarantine, making it the first Premier League football fixture to be called off because of coronavirus.

Arsenal said players and four staff had been isolated at their homes after coming into contact with the owner of Greek club Olympiakos, Vangelis Marinakis, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact," an Arsenal statement said.

"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's (Wednesday's) match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed." The first postponement in the Premier League, which has a huge worldwide following, follows widespread disruption to football and other sports across the globe.

Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on February 27. Marinakis, owner of the Greek club and English side Nottingham Forest, announced on Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

But Arsenal said the players and staff, who met Marinakis after the game at the Emirates Stadium, will return to work on Friday ahead of Saturday's trip to Brighton.

"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing COVID-19 at extremely low," it added.

Olympiakos players, backroom staff and board members have all tested negative, the club said on Wednesday.

The Premier League called the move a "precautionary measure" and said there were no plans to postpone any other games.

Arsenal's opponents on Saturday, relegation-threatened Brighton, tweeted that their game was still on.

"Albion's match against Arsenal this Saturday remains scheduled to go ahead as planned, in line with government advice, and following consultation with the Premier League and medical advisors. #BHAFC," they tweeted.

The postponement means Liverpool's hopes of winning their first title since 1990 without kicking a ball have been dashed.

However, should City lose to Burnley on Saturday Jurgen Klopp's side can seal their first Premier League title on Monday with the added spice of doing so by beating city rivals Everton.