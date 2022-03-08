UrduPoint.com

Premier League Suspends Deal With Russian Broadcaster

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2022 | 09:28 PM

The Premier League announced Tuesday it was suspending its broadcast deal with its Russian broadcast partner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Premier League announced Tuesday it was suspending its broadcast deal with its Russian broadcast partner following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision was made at a shareholders' meeting in London.

The Premier League will also donate 1 million ($1.3 million) to support the people affected by the war.

"The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate 1 million to support the people of Ukraine," a statement issued by England's top-flight said.

"The league strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted."

