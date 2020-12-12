Preparation for holding KP Women Twenty20 Super Cricket League begins

Preparations for holding the most awaited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Twenty20 Super Cricket League are underway here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Cricket Ground, former Test scorer Shakeel-ur-Rehman told APP here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Preparations for holding the most awaited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Twenty20 Super cricket League are underway here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Cricket Ground, former Test scorer Shakeel-ur-Rehman told APP here on Saturday.

In this connection, he said, a meeting of the organizing committee will be organized in the University premises with the Vice Chancellor of the University in the Chair on Monday. He said Deputy Director sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Marriyyah Samin would soon prepare the overall draws of the teams which intended to participate. The local teams have been asked to submit their entries with Marriyyah Samin.

He said the League would be organized in two phases � local and national.

Out of the local round of matches two top teams would qualify for the national rounds wherein teams from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, along with teams from Nowshera, Haripur, Abbottabad, and Bannu would participate.

He said all teams would be given proper uniform, TA and DA with good accommodation.

He said alongside trophies cash prizes for the winners, runners-up team, best batter, best bowler and best field would also be given.

Shakeel-ur-Rehman said that a request has also been made to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to extend financial support to the organizing committee for the smooth conduct of the KP Women Twenty20 Cricket Super League-2020-21.