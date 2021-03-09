Preparation of Under-21 Games Player Database begins

On the direction of the provincial government, the Directorate General Sports KP has started the process of preparing complete data of players across the province for which a separate database section has been set up in the sports directorate

This process will provide data of players from Peshawar and different districts. The daily allowance and the traveling allowances would also be given through this database. A record of male and female players is being compiled during trials at the district level for the U21 Games, which will be made online.

In this regard, the players will benefit a lot as the sports equipment and money received by the players will not go anywhere but the respective players will be collected and at the same time a provincial, national and international level ranking list of the players belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be prepared as part of the database.

Waqas Alam said that during the trials of male and female athletes for the U21 Games in the province, registration of athletes who have given trials in various sports is being done. At the same time, a list of the players who will be selected in the team will be prepared and will be posted online soon.

The players selected through trials would also pay visit to the follow site www.dgsports-mis.kp.gov.pk.