Preparations afoot to hold next edition of South Asian Games in Pakistan: Akbar Durrani

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani said on Saturday that the next edition of South Asian Games (SAG) would be held in Pakistan and preparations had started to hold the event in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani said on Saturday that the next edition of South Asian Games (SAG) would be held in Pakistan and preparations had started to hold the event in a befitting manner.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Inter board Sports Gala (Boys) 2020 at Pakistan Sport Complex Islamabad, he hailed Pakistani athletes, who claimed a total of 32 medals at the recently held SAG in Kathmandu, Nepal. "Our athletes exhibited stunning show at SAG to earn these medals. I'm sure they will live up to the expectations in future international events also and raise the country's flag high by winning medals," he said.

He said that he also visited Nepal during the SAG wherein athletes from around seven regional countries showcased their skills in various disciplines.

Durrani said that he had great interest in sports activities right from his childhood and hence he knew their importance. He said that Pakistan was blessed with diversity of cultures and youth of all the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were highly talented. Pakistani youth can achieve any feat and the world also knew that, he expressed.

Welcoming the athletes of various boards in Islamabad, the Information Secretary said that the basic purpose to hold sports events was to promote unity, harmony and love. On the occasion, the sports arena echoed with slogans of 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan).