UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Afoot To Hold Next Edition Of South Asian Games In Pakistan: Akbar Durrani

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Preparations afoot to hold next edition of South Asian Games in Pakistan: Akbar Durrani

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani said on Saturday that the next edition of South Asian Games (SAG) would be held in Pakistan and preparations had started to hold the event in a befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani said on Saturday that the next edition of South Asian Games (SAG) would be held in Pakistan and preparations had started to hold the event in a befitting manner.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Inter board Sports Gala (Boys) 2020 at Pakistan Sport Complex Islamabad, he hailed Pakistani athletes, who claimed a total of 32 medals at the recently held SAG in Kathmandu, Nepal. "Our athletes exhibited stunning show at SAG to earn these medals. I'm sure they will live up to the expectations in future international events also and raise the country's flag high by winning medals," he said.

He said that he also visited Nepal during the SAG wherein athletes from around seven regional countries showcased their skills in various disciplines.

Durrani said that he had great interest in sports activities right from his childhood and hence he knew their importance. He said that Pakistan was blessed with diversity of cultures and youth of all the four provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were highly talented. Pakistani youth can achieve any feat and the world also knew that, he expressed.

Welcoming the athletes of various boards in Islamabad, the Information Secretary said that the basic purpose to hold sports events was to promote unity, harmony and love. On the occasion, the sports arena echoed with slogans of 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan).

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Sports Kathmandu Nepal Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 Event All From Asia Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Hamid Karazai meets Nawaz sharif in London

4 minutes ago

Afghan Army Says 100 Taliban Militants Surrendered ..

3 minutes ago

Housing sector to lure around $10b investment in n ..

3 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

3 minutes ago

Ankara Accuses Paris of Sabotaging Turkey-Russia C ..

6 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.