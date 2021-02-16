UrduPoint.com
Preparations For Al Marmoom Ultramarathon Pick Up Pace As Organisers Promise An Unforgettable Experience

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:56 PM

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up pace as organisers promise an unforgettable experience

Registration still open for Ultramarathon which takes place on March 5 in Al Marmoom and it offers three different distances for participants – 50km, 10km and 5km

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021) Preparations for next month’s 50KM Al Marmoom Ultramarathon have picked up pace and organisers have promised a safe and unforgettable race that will test the participants’ endurance and resolve.

Organised under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council, in association with Dubai Municipality and FittGROUP, the 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will take place on Friday, March 5 in Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. The event will also offer two shorter races of 10km and 5km, and all three races will take runners into the desert, across some fascinating landscape.

All participants will receive finisher medals and the top three rankings in each category, male and female, will be awarded trophies.

Speaking about the race, Danil Bornventure, Race Director of FittGROUP, said: “The 50km Al Marmoom Ultramarathon will be a challenging race, that will test participants’ endurance, both mental and physical stamina, as well as strength and courage.

“Following the popular success of Al Marmoom Dune Run, we are offering the shorter distances of 10km and 5km to encourage the many runners who wish to experience the challenge of a desert race. This event brings together the growing running community, both elite and recreational runners.

“It is being organised after unprecedented demand from runners who are looking for challenging competitions at all levels.”

Speaking about the health and safety measures in place, Bornventure added: “The health and safety of participants, organizers and crew is our highest priority. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will follow all the guidelines and protocols of the relevant authorities and ensure that every precautionary measure is implemented and adhered to. We will act vigilantly to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone involved.

Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve is the largest project of its kind in the world, spread acros more than 40 hectares of pristine shrub land that is home to 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, as well as Arabian Oryx, Arabian gazelles, sand Gazelles, foxes, and wild cats.

The 3,000 years old Saruq Al Hadid archaeological site - one of the oldest sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age - is also located within the reserve.

Organising sports events inside Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, as well as places like Hatta and Jumeirah, has been on of Dubai Sports Council’s principal focus in recent times, as the Council promotes these areas among both the domestic and international tourists as a premier destination.

With natives of more than 200 countries calling Dubai their home, Dubai Sports Council has also been regularly launching new initiatives and adding new events to its calendar for the benefit of every member of Dubai’s diverse community.

Through such events, the Council also seeks to provide members of the community an opportunity to compete in unique events like Al Marmoom Ultramarathon in a fun-filled environment, and also encourage them to embrace a physically active lifestyle.

The Council has also been working with and encouraging partners in the private sector to join its community initiatives and support the wise leadership’s vision of turning Dubai into one of the most physically active places on the planet, and creating a vibrant, healthy and happy community.

Event Details

VENUE: Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve

DATE: Friday, March 5, 2021

DISTANCE: 50 KM, 10KM & 5KM

RUN CATEGORIES: Elite & Open (male & female), 18 years plus for 50KM and 15 years plus for 10KM & 5KM

More Stories From Sports

