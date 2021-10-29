Preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys U-17, Girls U-16 Hockey Tournament completed

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament have been completed and we are quite upbeat that Punjab's male and female hockey teams will exhibit title-winning performances in the both the events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said that preparations for Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament have been completed and we are quite upbeat that Punjab's male and female hockey teams will exhibit title-winning performances in the both the events.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Chand Perveen attended the meeting that was convened to review the arrangements of Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament scheduled to be played at National Hockey Stadium from Nov 2 to 5.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the holding of back-to-back male and female hockey events is part of our mission to promote the game of hockey in all parts of the country. "The top male and female hockey teams from all provinces are taking part in the Inter-Provincial Boys Under-17 and Girls Under-16 Hockey Tournament and it is very much likely that hockey lovers will witness top level competitive hockey in the events".

Director General Sports Punja further said that Sports Board Punjab will also organize athletics, football and other sports competitions during the next two months. "We are also going to hold Mir Chakar Khan Rind Sports Festival in South Punjab in near future," he informed.

After the meeting, Director General Sports Punjab also visited training camps of Punjab's U-17 Boys and U-16 Girls hockey players at National Hockey Stadium. He also witnessed camp proceedings where Sports Board Punjab's coaches besides holding routine training also conducted physical training of male and female camp probables.

Meanwhile, Punjab U-17 boys' weightlifting camp is also under progress in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the preparation of Inter-Provincial Under-17 Boys Weightlifting Tournament which is going to be organised from Nov 2 to 4.