Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swing

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Preparations for Karachi Games, 2023, which will begin on March 3, is being organized by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) as preparations are in full swing.

Different games are scheduled under 'Karachi Games' auspices as KMC Sports Complex; Women Sports Complex, Nazimabad Gymkhana; Eastern Star Ground; TMC Ground; Gulbarg Gymkhana; Shadab Ground; Landhi Gymkhana; KP Ground; Karachi Hockey Association Stadium; Islahuddin Hockey Stadium; KMC Football Stadium; Trans Lyari Football Ground; Star Football Ground; Ibrahim Hydari Football Ground; Aram Bagh Court; Sindh Sports board Complex Nazimabad; and People's Sports Complex will host various sporting events.

Special arrangements are being made for the sports' gala under the direction of Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman.

All concerned sports associations had been consulted and in light of their suggestions, cricket, hockey and football grounds, swimming pools, basketball court, track and field arenas, squash courts, badminton courts, snooker tables and other places had been provided with modern facilities, said a statement on Friday.

"Karachi Games 2023 will be held in accordance with the prescribed international rules and regulations of various sports and it will be mandatory for the participating players, teams and officials to adhere to these rules," the statement added.

Administrator Dr.

Syed Saifur Rahman had directed the organizers to ensure best players, teams, to be shortlisted for the said event. He also directed that these games should be widely advertised through mass media to generate enthusiasm among the citizens to witness the Karachi Games in large numbers in stadiums and grounds.

"Not only cricket, football and hockey but citizens take a keen interest in other sports, so their preferences should be taken into consideration," the administrator directed from the Secretariat of Karachi Games 2023, established at KMC Sports Complex.

In this secretariat, technical staff, a ground committee including officials and members of various sports associations will be presented, while a media corner has also been provided for journalists related to print and electronic media to make this event successful and memorable.

The sports events included in the Karachi Games are cricket, hockey, football, basketball, shooting ball, volleyball, softball, netball, dodgeball, karate, taekwondo, judo, vishu, badminton, table tennis, snooker, boxing, squash, chess, Rowing, Carrom, body building, swimming, roller skating, sepak takra, futsal, tug of war, gymnastics, wrestling, shooting, scrabble, tennis, cycle race, donkey cart race, arm wrestling, mass wrestling, weight lifting, marathon race. Apart from field and track events, the traditional cultural sports of Sindh Malakhra Kabaddi and Khokhu are also included.