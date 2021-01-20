UrduPoint.com
Preparations For KPL’s First Draft Are Underway

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:47 PM

Preparations for KPL’s first draft are underway

Country’s leader cricketers are joining the league which its President says is good sign for its success.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2021) Preparations for Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are underway.

The leading cricketers have shown their willingness to play for Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

In a major development, Shoaib Malik was named as icon player for Mirpur Royals, Shahid Afridi for Muzaffarabad Tigers, Mohammad Hafeez for Ktli Panthers and Sarfraz Ahmed was named for Overseas Warriors.

Negotiations with Mohammad Amir are also underway as an icon player for Bagh team.

“Leading cricketers are showing interest in the league which is a good sign for its success,” Kashmir Premier League President Arif Malik.

He was speaking to the reporters on Wednesday.

KPL first-ever player draft is scheduled to be held on February 10 at an orphanage named Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) in Jhari Kass, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“PCB has already issued NOC to the league to stage its show in late March,” said Arif Malik.

He further said that they were planning to hold the player draft in the company of orphans of KORT. The main cause of the league was to promote Kashmir cause, so their efforts would be to take it as close as possible to the Kashmiri people.

“Orphanage is the better place for holding the draft as they really need our support,” he further said, pointing out that orphans would, of course, be feeling proud to find themselves amongst the legends of the game,” he stated.

