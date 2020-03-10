Preparations for Paralympic Games Proceeding as Planned - Russian Paralympic Committee

- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab 44 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:44 PM
Russian paralympians are continuing their preparations for 2020 games in Tokyo despite the global spread of COVID-19, the first vice-president of the Russian Paralympic Committee told Sputnik
"The Russian Paralympic Committee is closely monitoring the situation in the world with coronavirus and the financial market.
At the moment, 19 international tournaments have been canceled or postponed because of deepening COVID-19 crisis. Nevertheless, Russian athletes are proceeding with preparations for Paralympic Games in Tokyo, as scheduled," Pavel Rozhkov said.