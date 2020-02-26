UrduPoint.com
Preparations For Summer Olympics In Tokyo Underway Despite Coronavirus Concerns - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Preparations for Summer Olympics in Tokyo Underway Despite Coronavirus Concerns - IOC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will continue as planned despite reports on the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) press service told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, IOC member Dick Pound said there were still three months to decide whether the games would be held in Tokyo, with consideration to the virus outbreak.

"The preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 continue as planned. Countermeasures against infectious diseases constitute an important part of Tokyo 2020's plans to host a safe and secure Games. Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organizations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organizations," the press service said.

The IOC spokesperson added that the committee was in close contact with all of the relevant bodies, including the World Health Organization, as well as its own medical experts.

Outside of China, where the disease first emerged in December, Japan has seen the biggest cluster of infections, with over 850 cases.

To date, the COVID-19 outbreak has already infected over 80,000 people worldwide, with the death toll of more than 2,700. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, with over 27,000 patients having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

In mid-February, Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori said that Japan was not considering canceling or postponing the games.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

