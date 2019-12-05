Preparations in full swing as Dubai gets ready to host football royalty at 14th DISC on Dec 28

Preparations for the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference (DISC) are in full swing as the organisers get ready to welcome football’s royalty for another edition of the world’s premium football forum, where the game’s top stakeholders assemble for extensive discussions on challenges facing the ever-evolving world of football

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th December, 2019) Preparations for the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference (DISC) are in full swing as the organisers get ready to welcome football’s royalty for another edition of the world’s premium football forum, where the game’s top stakeholders assemble for extensive discussions on challenges facing the ever-evolving world of football.

One of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Dubai International Sports Conference has been organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, every year since 2006.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Conference will take place on December 28 under the theme, “Future Football Accelerators”, in Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre’s Joharah Ballroom. Next day, on Dec 29, international football’s best players, including females for the first time, and managers, administrators, agents and clubs will be awarded at the 11th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

The Board of Dubai Sports Council, chaired by HE Mattar Al Tayer, approved the theme and agenda of the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference at their last meeting and urged the different committees tasked with the organisation of the Conference to work together to produce an event that serves the need of international football and helps towards the development of the game in the UAE and the Arab world.

The Board has also approved the schedule of the Conference and Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, based on the international agenda and commitments of players, coaches and football’s top decision makers.

Invitations have been extended to the staff of local clubs, football companies and sports associations to attend the Conference in order to gain knowledge and experiences from the discussions and workshops that will take place at the Conference.

The Board has also ratified the list of speakers, guests and sessions managers, and their names will be announced in the coming days.

The Organizing Committee of the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference is chaired by HE Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC, while Moza Al Marri, a member of DSC’s Board Member, is the Deputy Chairperson. The other members of the Committee include Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC; Khalid Al Awar, Director of DSC’s Sports Events Department and Director of the Conference; Ali Omar, Directors of DSC’s Sports Development Department; Sara Al Sayegh, Director of DSC’s Communication and Marketing Department; Shaima Ali Malik, Manager of DSC’s Secretary General Office; Rashed Mohammed, Coordinator of the Conference, and Tommaso Bendoni, CEO of Globe Soccer.

It is worth-mentioning that Dubai International Sports Conference has become a global platform for launching pioneering initiatives that boost international football. The Conference also reviews successful professional experiences of sports entities, clubs, players and coaches. Specialized workshops are also arranged to boost coaching, refereeing & management fields in football sector.