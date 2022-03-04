UrduPoint.com

Preparations Of Horse & Cattle Show Sports Events In Final Stages: Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 04, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Preparations of Horse & Cattle Show sports events in final stages: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Friday said that the preparations of upcoming Horse & Cattle Show sports events have entered into final stages at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said on Friday said that the preparations of upcoming Horse & Cattle Show sports events have entered into final stages at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

"Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of National Horse & Cattle Show events", he said Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that the Punjab govt has revived the historic Horse & Cattle Show after a gap of several years. "The sports competitions of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling and tug-of-war will be organized as part of Horse & Cattle Show".

He said that the teams from all provinces will participate in sports competitions scheduled to be held in connection with Horse & Cattle Show at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from March 9 to 12.

Punjab Sports Minister said the events of peace and gymnastics will also be organized on this occasion in which over 900 girls and boys (600 in peace and 300 in gymnastic show) will demonstrate their eye-catching performances".

The participation of provincial sports teams in Horse & Cattle Show will help a lot in the promotion of unity and harmony among the people of Pakistan. "The culture of Punjab will be reflected through Horse & Cattle Show events," Punjab Sports Minister.

