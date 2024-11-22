Open Menu

Presence Of More Indian Players In Abu Dhabi T10 Will Help Develop UAE Players: Mohammad Azharuddin

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 22, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 November, 2024) :
Former Indian cricket team Captain Mohammad Azharuddin has donned the mentorship hat once again for Northern Warriors. The legendary batter, who earned 99 Test caps for India, returned to the Warriors camp after three years, as the franchise look to win their third trophy.
Under Azhar's guidance, the Warriors kickstarted their season with a thunderous win straight off the blocks, defeating Delhi Bulls by 7 wickets.

After the match, the 61-year-old praised the development of UAE players over the years and explained how presence of veteran cricketing stars can further nurture the talent.
"It is very important to have experienced players over here for Abu Dhabi T10 to develop the local talent.

I have been here quite a few times and a couple of years ago, I also held a camp for the UAE players for seven days. There have been some good players coming up in UAE over the years," Azhar said.


"Even today, you can see - Uzair Khan (1/18 in 20 overs) bowled really well, so you can see the talent is developing here.

All they need to do more is to train and participate in competitions consistently," he further added.
Azhar further stressed on the need to bring on more Indian talent and coaches in the league - and explained how it could further advance UAE cricket.
"Indian players must be called for Abu Dhabi T10 as coaches and mentors.

Because I am confident everyone will be ready to come and mentor and guide the young players, and share their knowledge. It will help in growing the league and UAE cricket as well," he signed off.
The Abu Dhabi T10 has attracted global stars from different parts of the world this season - with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis and Rashid Khan all coming down to Abu Dhabi to skillset.

