President announces ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ award for late Abdul Qadir

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) President Arif Alvi announced Sitara-i-Imtiaz for late Abdul Qadir, Pakistan Cricket board confirmed on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, PCB said: “Proud moment for Pakistan cricket fraternity! President of Pakistan has announced Sitara-e-Imtiaz for Late Abdul Qadir.

The great leg-spinner who passed away on 6 September 2019 took 236 wickets in 67 Tests for Pakistan,”.

In another tweet, PCB also congratulated Squash champion Farhan Farhan Mahboob, ‘Kabbadi player Muhammad Irfan and Paralympic athlete for being nominated for ‘Pride of Performance Award’.