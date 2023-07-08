Open Menu

President Asia Rugby Calls On Adviser To CM Punjab On Sports

Muhammad Rameez Published July 08, 2023 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :President of Asia Rugby Qais Abdullah Mohsin called on Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz at National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Various issues related to promotion of rugby in Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

Chairman Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Fauzi Khawaja, President PRU Arif Saeed and Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan were also present in the meeting.

It may be noted here that the UAE rugby team is in Lahore these days for the 2-match Asia Division One Series against Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion Wahab Riaz said that holding of international sports competitions in Pakistan is a positive development.

"We are grateful to the UAE team for visiting Pakistan for 2-match Asia Division One Series".

He further said that effective endeavours will be made to organise more international rugby competitions in Pakistan. "We are planning to send Pakistan team for abroad for international level training and exposure," he added.

President of Asia Rugby Qais Abdullah Mohsin on this occasion said that there is immense potential for the game of rugby in Pakistan and this team will emerge as a strong outfit at international level in near future.

