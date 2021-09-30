President directs GSV for revival of football in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

President Arif Alvi has said that they need to promote Football in the country, emphasizing upon strengthening the sports.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday directed Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) to play role for revival of football in the country.

The President gave these directions after GSV called him and briefed him about the plans to promote the football in the country.

Global Soccer Ventures hosts Pakistan Football League (PFL).

Briefing the President, GSV CEO Zaib Khan said, “Our plan is to promote sports in Pakistan. We are coming up with a strong football league which will change the image of this sport in the country,”.

He also said, “We are hoping to get the support from the government and private sectors to make this league bigger,”.

President Alvi stressed upon the need to strengthen the sports industry in the country. “There is a need to strengthen the sports in Pakistan. We have to promote it and keep it away from politics,” he added.