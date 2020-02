President Dr Arif Alvi congratulates Pakistan cricket team on test innings victory

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their innings victory in the Rawalpindi Test match against Bangladesh

The president also felicitated Naseem Shah on being the youngest bowler in the history of thetest cricket to have a hat-trick.

He also wished good luck for Bangladesh team in the future.