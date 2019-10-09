UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Dr Arif Alvi Pins Pink Ribbons To Pak-Lanka Captain

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi pins pink ribbons to Pak-Lanka captain

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday pinned Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmad and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka with pink ribbons before the start of the third and last T20 international as a part of Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts to create awareness about breast cancer here at the Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday pinned Pakistan cricket captain, Sarfraz Ahmad and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka with pink ribbons before the start of the third and last T20 international as a part of Pakistan Cricket Board's efforts to create awareness about breast cancer here at the Gadaffi stadium.

President Arif Alvi, accompanied by the Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani went to the ground and met both the captains and pinned them with pink ribbons at a ceremony as PCB joined hands with Pink Ribbon to create awareness about breast cancer among the people of the country.

Dr Arif Aliv also appreciated the efforts of PCB for being part of the campaign for creating awareness about breast cancer.

All the players and officials of the both the sides were wearing pink ribbons.

It was first time in Pakistan Cricket history that famous Gadaffi stadium turned pink as PCB encouraged the spectators attending the match to wear pink by distributing 12000 pink ribbons and 750 shirts among them. Besides many of the them wearing were pink colour to support the cause of awareness about breast cancer.

The stumps for the last T2oI of the ongoing series have been branded in pink. All sponsors of the series changed their branding colours in the ground to pink.

Pakistan has the highest burden of breast cancer amongst all Asian countries and this initiative is a part of #PINKtober, which is breast cancer awareness month.

One in nine women is at a high risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime. However, if detected at an early stage, chances of survival increase over 90 per cent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 PCB Dasun Shanaka Women Breast Cancer All Asia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Hazzaa Al Mansoori&#039;s home return scheduled fo ..

30 minutes ago

King of Spain receives Sharjah Ruler at Zarzuela P ..

31 minutes ago

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

29 minutes ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

31 minutes ago

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syr ..

31 minutes ago

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northe ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.