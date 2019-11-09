President Felicitates Asif On Winning Second World Snooker Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:00 PM
President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif on winning the second world snooker title in the final of IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019
In a statement, the president said Muhammad Asif had brought fame to Pakistan by wining the world snooker title for the second time.
Hailing from Faisalabad, Asif had won his first world title in 2012 at Bulgaria.