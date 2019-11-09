President felicitates Asif on winning second world snooker title

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif on winning the second world snooker title in the final of IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif on winning the second world snooker title in the final of IBSF World Snooker Championship 2019

In a statement, the president said Muhammad Asif had brought fame to Pakistan by wining the world snooker title for the second time.

Hailing from Faisalabad, Asif had won his first world title in 2012 at Bulgaria.