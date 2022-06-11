President felicitates Pak team over ODI series triumph

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for ODI series win against West Indies, clinching its 10th consecutive series triumph over Windies

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for ODI series win against West Indies, clinching its 10th consecutive series triumph over Windies.

The president on his twitter handle also lauded contribution of Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Muhammad Nawaz.

"Well played Pakistan. Congratulations for the series win, which is also your 10th consecutive against the West Indies. (Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq) continue their outstanding batting and Mohammad Nawaz gets a good 4/19. Enjoyable game of cricket," the president posted a tweet.