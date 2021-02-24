President International Tele Production Company Saeed Izadi calls on Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :President International Tele Production Company Saeed Izadi called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The broadcasting of Punjab Sports Department events was discussed during the meeting. Key official of the group Rao Umer Hashim was also present during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that NEP Broadcast Company is presenting the live telecast of current edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Admiring the services of NEP Broadcast Company, Punjab Minister for Sports said that the production of 2021 PSL was quite impressive. "We want the sports fans to witness Punjab's sports activities through NEP Network.

Several sports projects including Punjab Games and Kabaddi events etc were also discussed for the coverage through NEP Broadcast Company", he added.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said the coverage of sports events through tv production has great significance. "There is no doubt that players and the certain sports events got sufficient recognition through TV broadcast", he asserted.

President International Tele Production Company Saeed Izadi, on this occasion, said that Pakistan particularly Punjab has great potential for sports. "We will promote the sports culture in the province with the collaborationof the Punjab govt," he added.