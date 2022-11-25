UrduPoint.com

President Lauds Cricket Team's Performance In T20 WC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2022 | 06:14 PM

President lauds cricket team's performance in T20 WC

President Dr Arif Alvi says despite challenges, the team showed leadership during the tournament and reached the final of the world cup.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated the performance of Pakistan's Cricket Team in the recent T-20 World Cup.

Addressing a ceremony organized in honour of the national cricket team in Islamabad, he said despite challenges, the team showed leadership during the tournament and reached the final of the world cup.

He expressed confidence that the team will bring more victories in the coming tournaments.

The President noted that cricket is an exemplary popular game in Pakistan and a good performance by the team brings colours in the lives of all Pakistanis.

Captain Baber Azam said it was the support of the nation that became their strength during such big tournaments.

The ceremony was attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and legendary cricketers of Pakistan.

