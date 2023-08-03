Open Menu

President LRCA Condoles Death Of Ijaz Butt

Muhammad Rameez Published August 03, 2023 | 07:48 PM

President Lahore Region Cricket Association Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has condoled the death of former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ijaz Butt, who died here on Thursday

In a condolence message, the LRCA chief expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family on the sad demise of Ijaz Butt.

He said Ijaz Butt, who was a former test cricketer, rendered meritorious services for the cause of cricket and served the game with pride and distinction in many roles. "As a former chairman PCB, Ijaz Butt paid special attention to revival and development of club cricket, which will always be remembered," said Khawaja Nadeem.

He prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul might rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear with loss with fortitude.

