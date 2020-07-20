UrduPoint.com
President Of Bolivia's Football Federation Cesar Salinas Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) President Cesar Salinas has died aged 58,  Alejandro Dominguez, the president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), said on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that I learned about the death of my friend Cesar Salinas, the president of the Bolivian Football Federation. Cesar was a man dedicated to sports, and he is leaving us a legacy for developing Bolivian and South American football," Dominguez said on Twitter.

While the CONMEBOL president did not specify the cause of death, regional media reported last week that Salinas was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Over the past several weeks, South America grew to be the world's most fast-growing coronavirus outbreak. Together with the United States, the Americas have the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, over 7 million cases, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.

As of Monday, Bolivia has reported 59,582 coronavirus cases, including 2,151 fatalities and 18,553 recoveries.

