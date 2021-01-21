UrduPoint.com
President Of International Olympic Committee Wants To Visit Hiroshima In May

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:58 PM

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has told the Kyodo news agency that he would like to visit in May the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which suffered from an atomic bombing by the United States in 1945

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has told the Kyodo news agency that he would like to visit in May the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which suffered from an atomic bombing by the United States in 1945.

According to the interview, Bach wants to visit Hiroshima during the Olympic Torch Relay.

The president expressed the belief that the Tokyo Olympics would be held in the summer of 2021 despite a sharp resurgence of the coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital and elsewhere.

"We have at this moment, no reason whatsoever to believe that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will not open on the 23rd of July in the Olympic stadium in Tokyo," he said.

The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were scheduled to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee to postpone it for a year. A new date for the start of the Tokyo Olympics has been set for July 23, 2021.

