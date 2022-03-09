President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: FG Polo, HN Polo record victories

FG Polo and HN Polo carved out contrasting victories in the 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022, sponsored by Mid City here at the Pakistan Park on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :FG Polo and HN Polo carved out contrasting victories in the 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022, sponsored by Mid City here at the Pakistan Park on Wednesday.

Juan Ambroggio fired in four fantastic goals in FG Polo's tremendous 10-5 triumph over BN Polo Team in the first match of the day. The team work was clearly evident from FG Polo's victory as every team member not only supported each other well but also contributed significant goals in their team's tally. Besides Ambroggipo's four goals, Mian Abbas Mukhtar hammered a hat-trick, Ramiro Zavaleta banged in a brace and Waqas Khan hit one goal. For BN Polo Team, Amirreza Behboudi cracked a quartet and Baber Naseem scored one goal.

FG Polo started the match on the high note and hammered an impressive hat-trick to take 3-0 lead in the first chukker. BN Polo opened their account in the second chukker by thrashing in three back-to-back goals to level the score at 3-3. But FG Polo bounced back well by banging in a brace to get back 5-3 lead. They added three more goals in their tally in the third chukker to enhance their lead to 8-3 while BN Polo struck one to make it 4-8. No goal was scored in the fourth chukker while FG Polo converted two goals against one by BN Polo to win the match by 10-5.

Tito Ruiz Guinazu's fabulous five goals steered HN Polo to a thrilling 7-6 victory over Barry's in the second match of the day.

Tito Ruiz, one of the top foreign players featuring in Pakistan polo season, played outstanding polo throughout the match as well as key role in his team's triumph. Saqib Khan Khakwani and Hilario Ruiz Ghuinazu also contributed with one goal each. For Barry's, Ernesto Oscar Trotz hammered a hat-trick while Horacio Carlos banged in a brace and Hamza Mawaz Khan converted one goal.

Barry's banged in the first goal of the match in the beginning of the first chukker but HN Polo then showed their class and thrashed in two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-1 lead. HN added two more goals in their tally against one by Barry's to stretch their lead to 4-2. The third chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each to make it 5-3 while Barry's played better polo in the fourth chukker to equalize the score at 5-5. They started the fifth and last chukker well by converting a 60-yard penalty to have a slight 6-5 lead, which couldn't last long as HN Polo made a tremendous comeback and pumped in two back-to-back goals to win the nail-biting encounter 7-6.

Tomorrow (Thursday), three important matches will be played in the prestigious 14-goal two-week long 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 sponsored by Mid City.