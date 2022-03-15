President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two quarterfinals on Wednesday

Two quarterfinals will be played in the inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 on Wednesday, March 16, here at the Jinnah polo fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Two quarterfinals will be played in the inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 on Wednesday, March 16, here at the Jinnah polo fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields President Lt-Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, the biggest polo event of Pakistan was being organised smoothly and professionally at the country's biggest polo club, where 18 foreign polo players are exhibiting their prowess and amusing the enthusiasts with their outstanding skills and techniques. All the matches of this two-week long high-goal event are being aired live by PoloLine.

The first quarterfinal of the prestigious event will take place between FG Polo and Master Paints at 2:15 pm. Team FG Polo consists of Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Waqas Khan, Ramiro Zaveletta and Juan Ambraggio while Team Master Paints comprises of Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Bilal Haye, Marcos Panelo and Martin Carlos.

In the second quarterfinal, Remounts will vie against HN Polo at 3:30 pm. Team Remounts has ALD Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado while Team HN Polo includes Haider Naseem, Hilario Ruiz Guinazu, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Tito Ruiz Guinazu.