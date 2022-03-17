UrduPoint.com

President Of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two Semifinals On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 17, 2022 | 09:39 PM

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two semifinals on Friday

Two semifinals of inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 will be played tomorrow (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Two semifinals of inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 will be played tomorrow (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Maj (R) Baber Mehboob Awan, 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship sponsored by MidCity is the biggest polo event of Pakistan, which is in progress here at the country's biggest polo club and all of its matches are being aired live by PoloLine tv and being watched live by the world polo community.

"Polo is rapidly improving in Pakistan and is emerging as one of the prominent sports in the country. Total 18 foreign polo players are taking part in this prestigious and biggest polo event of Pakistan and their presence have been providing good opportunities to local players to learn and improve their games and skills while playing with the world's best polo players," he added.

The first semifinal of the prestigious event will be played between Diamond Paints and Remounts at 2:30 pm. Team Diamond Paints consists of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Guy Gibrat and Matias Vial Perez, who is injured and will be replaced by Max Charlton while Team Remounts has ALD Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado.

The day's second semifinal will be contested between Master Paints and Newage Cables/Master Paints 4:15 pm. Team Master Paints comprises of Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Bilal Haye, Marcos Panelo and Martin Carlos while Team Newage Cables/Master Paints includes Alman Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Antonio Vieri and Gonzalo Deltour. The final of the national polo event will take place on Sunday (March 20, 2022) at JPF ground at 3:30 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured World President Of Pakistan Sports Polo Progress March Sunday Event TV All Best

Recent Stories

PTI overseas Pakistanis delegation calls on Aamer ..

PTI overseas Pakistanis delegation calls on Aamer Kiani

2 minutes ago
 Razak invite Austrian investors to invest in local ..

Razak invite Austrian investors to invest in local potential sectors

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz under fire after Zelensky's fierc ..

Germany's Scholz under fire after Zelensky's fierce appeal

2 minutes ago
 "Kashmir is an indivisible entity, only Kashmiris ..

"Kashmir is an indivisible entity, only Kashmiris have right to decide their des ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt launches Green Youth Movement to ensure bette ..

Govt launches Green Youth Movement to ensure better environment

2 minutes ago
 Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat ..

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat at Mewa Shah graveyard

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>