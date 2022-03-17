President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Two semifinals on Friday

Two semifinals of inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 will be played tomorrow (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Two semifinals of inaugural President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022 will be played tomorrow (Friday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Maj (R) Baber Mehboob Awan, 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship sponsored by MidCity is the biggest polo event of Pakistan, which is in progress here at the country's biggest polo club and all of its matches are being aired live by PoloLine tv and being watched live by the world polo community.

"Polo is rapidly improving in Pakistan and is emerging as one of the prominent sports in the country. Total 18 foreign polo players are taking part in this prestigious and biggest polo event of Pakistan and their presence have been providing good opportunities to local players to learn and improve their games and skills while playing with the world's best polo players," he added.

The first semifinal of the prestigious event will be played between Diamond Paints and Remounts at 2:30 pm. Team Diamond Paints consists of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Guy Gibrat and Matias Vial Perez, who is injured and will be replaced by Max Charlton while Team Remounts has ALD Imran Shahid, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Nico Roberts and Simon Prado.

The day's second semifinal will be contested between Master Paints and Newage Cables/Master Paints 4:15 pm. Team Master Paints comprises of Sufi Muhammad Haroon, Bilal Haye, Marcos Panelo and Martin Carlos while Team Newage Cables/Master Paints includes Alman Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Antonio Vieri and Gonzalo Deltour. The final of the national polo event will take place on Sunday (March 20, 2022) at JPF ground at 3:30 pm.