President Of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship Final On Sunday

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Diamond Paints will face Newage Cables/Master Paints in the main final of the 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship 2022, sponsored by MidCity here at the Jinnah Polo Fields at 3:30pm on Sunday, March 20

According to JPF President Lt-Col (retd) Shoaib Aftab, the chief guest at the final will be Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while other notables who would attend the event would be renowned singers, showbiz personalities and other celebrities. Before the main final, the special events of archery and tent-pegging as well as bikers show and gymnastic show will be held.

The JPF chief said that the biggest polo event of Pakistan is being participated by top foreign players from Argentina, Chile, England and Iran have featured in this prestigious event and tries to make it the momentous one with their superb performances throughout the league round, quarterfinals and semifinals. Hopefully, the final will also be very exciting and enthralling one.

One of the finalist teams, Diamond Paints, consists of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Guy Gibrat and Max Charlton while the other finalist team, Newage Cables/Master Paints, comprises Alman Jalil Azam, Raja Temur Nadeem, Vieri Antinori and Gonzalo Deltour.

