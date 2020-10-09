UrduPoint.com
President PbOA Calls On Punjab Sports Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

President Punjab Olympics Association (PbOA) Amir Jan along with Secretary (PbOA) Idris Haider Khawaja called on Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Ehsan Bhutta at his office here on Friday

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Additional Secretary & Director Admin Sports Directorate were also present in the meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Additional Secretary & Director Admin Sports Directorate were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed key issues like Punjab Sports Department/Directorate's inclusion in Pakistan Sports Board, PbOA's representation in Sports board Punjab, associations' involvement in sports activities, grants' mechanism and upcoming sports events etc.

Ehsan Bhutta thanked President PbOA for his kind suggestions. Two committees will be constituted on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh to chalk out a plan and decide the modalities of these issues.

The said committees will discuss and formulate their recommendations during the next review meeting scheduled to be held in 10 days time.

Talking on this occasion, Secretary Sports said it is nice to have valuable suggestions from President Punjab Olympics Association. "The collaboration and mutual cooperation of all top departments will be pretty beneficial for the growth of sports culture in the province. Sports organizations and associations are also playing a key role in tracing fresh sports talent in multiple games," he added.

Ehsan Bhutta further said that best sports facilities are being provided to talented youth under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The network of top level sports facilities is being spread across the province including backward and far-flung areas so that potential athletes can polish their sports skills near their doorsteps".

