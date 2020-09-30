UrduPoint.com
President PHF Meets CEO PIA To Discuss Hockey Revival

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :l By Sohail Ali President Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar on Wednesday met with Chief Executive Officer, PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik at Islamabad and discussed revival and promotion of the national sport.

During the meeting, the revival and promotion of the National Game and hockey affairs were discussed with resumption of the partnership between the Pakistan Hockey Federation and the PIA and the restoration of the PHF-PIA relationship in the past, said a spokesman of the PHF here.

PHF chief briefly threw light on the measures being taken for the revival of the game to regain lost glory.

Brig retd Khalid Sajjad Khokhar while appreciating the valuable services rendered by Pakistan International Airlines for Pakistan Hockey said PIA has always played a significant role in the overall development of hockey and expressed the hope that it will extend similar help and cooperation by joining hands with the PHF to put hockey back at the road of progress.

"PIA played a vital role in helping the national sport to establish country's world wide supremacy in the past and we look forward to it help to contribute in a national duty ", said the PHF President.

Chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik acknowledged the efforts ofPHF for the uplift of the game and assured his organisation cooperation in this regard" We will try to solve all the problems of PHF as it is our National Game", he added.

