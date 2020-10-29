President PHF meets Managing Director/CEO of MPCL

:President,Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited Mari Petroleum Head office Islamabad on Thursday and met Faheem Haider Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum Company Limited and discussed the revival and promotion of the national sport

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :President,Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited Mari Petroleum Head office Islamabad on Thursday and met Faheem Haider Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum Company Limited and discussed the revival and promotion of the national sport.

During the meeting, many hockey affairs were discussed such as most of the national-level hockey events that will take place at MPCL hockey ground, Ayub Park Rawalpindi. MPCL to sponsors domestic and international hockey events and long term partnership between MPCL & PHF, said a spokesman of the PHF here.

President PHF appreciated the efforts and contribution of Mari Petroleum towards the revival of the National Game in Pakistan.

He said Mari's efforts will give a big boost to ongoing efforts of PHF for making Pak national hockey to become a force to reckon with at international level.

He congratulated the MD/CEO of Mari Petroleum for his organisations major contribution of 11 junior players in the training camp for the junior Asia Hockey Tournament.

Managing Director/CEO Mari Petroleum Faheem Haider warmly welcomed the suggestions of the President PHF and expressed his resolve to support the promotion and also offered all-out support in this regard.