UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President PHF Meets Managing Director/CEO Of MPCL

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

President PHF meets Managing Director/CEO of MPCL

:President,Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited Mari Petroleum Head office Islamabad on Thursday and met Faheem Haider Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum Company Limited and discussed the revival and promotion of the national sport

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :President,Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar visited Mari Petroleum Head office Islamabad on Thursday and met Faheem Haider Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum Company Limited and discussed the revival and promotion of the national sport.

During the meeting, many hockey affairs were discussed such as most of the national-level hockey events that will take place at MPCL hockey ground, Ayub Park Rawalpindi. MPCL to sponsors domestic and international hockey events and long term partnership between MPCL & PHF, said a spokesman of the PHF here.

President PHF appreciated the efforts and contribution of Mari Petroleum towards the revival of the National Game in Pakistan.

He said Mari's efforts will give a big boost to ongoing efforts of PHF for making Pak national hockey to become a force to reckon with at international level.

He congratulated the MD/CEO of Mari Petroleum for his organisations major contribution of 11 junior players in the training camp for the junior Asia Hockey Tournament.

Managing Director/CEO Mari Petroleum Faheem Haider warmly welcomed the suggestions of the President PHF and expressed his resolve to support the promotion and also offered all-out support in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Rawalpindi Asia Mari Petroleum Company Limited

Recent Stories

Ambassador Ali Ahmed Arain presents credentials to ..

4 minutes ago

DG ISPR says Abhinandhan was released as a peace o ..

29 minutes ago

GCWU vice chancellor condemns blasphemous sketches ..

4 minutes ago

Some 20 People Gather Near French Embassy in Mosco ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan gears up measures to prevent profitee ..

4 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Poland Wants Whole Belarus But Wil ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.