UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President, POA Awards Prizes To Winners Of POA National Painting Competition

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:50 PM

President, POA awards prizes to winners of POA national painting competition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali President, POA, Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan awarded prizes to the winners of POA national painting competition here on Monday.

The simple but impressive ceremony took place during an interactive session with winners of the Painting Competition on Olympic Day 2020 at Pakistan Olympic House, said Secretary,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

"The winners in various categories expressed their experience and interacted with with POA Chief.

The session was organized in hybrid mode with participants attended both virtually and at the POA House where the artworks were displayed", he said.

Lt. Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan thanked all the participants of the competition and stated that the Olympic Movement has celebrated the arts work ever since the inception of Modern Olympics.

He congratulated the winners and their parents for the exceptional displays they had sent to the POA. POA Chief informed the participants that all selected artworks received by POA will be preserved and displayed with the name of their artists.

He encouraged the youngsters to be part of the POA programs in particular to become volunteers for 14 South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan.

POA had delivered prizes to the winners. Under the category of Paint Where You Train, Muneeba Urooj secured first position and Ms. Javeria Mobeen . Muhammad Shayan and Muhammad Imran secured second and third positions respectively. In Paint Your Game Muhammad Ramzan secured first position, Muhammad Rehan Khalid and Muhammad Shayan were awarded second and third slots.

Lastly in Paint the Champion, Ayesha Noor got the first position, Mahr Afroz Khanum secured second and Abdullah Noman held the third position. POA also acknowledged two special sculptures of Saliha Shafqat and Enasa Aziz.

The winners and their parents expressed their delight for the painting competition and the encouragement of youngsters by the POA.

President POA applauded the work of POA Culture Commission headed by Kamran Lashari.

Related Topics

Pakistan 2020 Olympics All Asia

Recent Stories

UVAS secures highest competitive research funding ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 2nd DCCC meeting with busi ..

40 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,964 new COVID-19 cases, 1,923 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Senator Usman Kakar passes away in Karachi today

43 minutes ago

Serbia’s Mitic wins first Women’s Kayak Challe ..

55 minutes ago

World Refugee Day: OIC Calls for Global Solidarity ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.