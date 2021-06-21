President, POA awards prizes to winners of POA national painting competition

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali President, POA, Lt Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan awarded prizes to the winners of POA national painting competition here on Monday.

The simple but impressive ceremony took place during an interactive session with winners of the Painting Competition on Olympic Day 2020 at Pakistan Olympic House, said Secretary,POA, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood.

"The winners in various categories expressed their experience and interacted with with POA Chief.

The session was organized in hybrid mode with participants attended both virtually and at the POA House where the artworks were displayed", he said.

Lt. Gen retd Syed Arif Hasan thanked all the participants of the competition and stated that the Olympic Movement has celebrated the arts work ever since the inception of Modern Olympics.

He congratulated the winners and their parents for the exceptional displays they had sent to the POA. POA Chief informed the participants that all selected artworks received by POA will be preserved and displayed with the name of their artists.

He encouraged the youngsters to be part of the POA programs in particular to become volunteers for 14 South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan.

POA had delivered prizes to the winners. Under the category of Paint Where You Train, Muneeba Urooj secured first position and Ms. Javeria Mobeen . Muhammad Shayan and Muhammad Imran secured second and third positions respectively. In Paint Your Game Muhammad Ramzan secured first position, Muhammad Rehan Khalid and Muhammad Shayan were awarded second and third slots.

Lastly in Paint the Champion, Ayesha Noor got the first position, Mahr Afroz Khanum secured second and Abdullah Noman held the third position. POA also acknowledged two special sculptures of Saliha Shafqat and Enasa Aziz.

The winners and their parents expressed their delight for the painting competition and the encouragement of youngsters by the POA.

President POA applauded the work of POA Culture Commission headed by Kamran Lashari.