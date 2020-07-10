President POA calls for resumption of sports activities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan has said that there is dire need to resume sports activities in the country.

Gen Arif said this while talking to the journalists during a video conference here on Friday. "The government should allow opening of certain facilities subject to certain conditions in which social distancing would be mandatory. Sports like golf, tennis singles, table tennis singles, archery, and other non-contact sports can easily be played. The online competitions, however, will continue. We also appreciate the efforts of the national federations, which held online activities to engage their athletes and officials." About COVID-19 impact, the POA chief said: "Its impact on us is no different. However, our appreciation to the federations, which took advantage of the available technology and kept on organising online activities. Taekwondo, karate, boxing, volleyball, wushu, baseball and handball devised online competitions and fitness programmes for their athletes, and they also deserve due appreciation in this regard. Hopefully, they will continue such activities to keep the athletes busy and active." Gen Arif said that the POA celebrated the 'Olympic Day' by taking part in the IOC-endorsed online fitness programme. "It must be mentioned here that Pakistan had the unique honour of being one of the 23 countries (out of the 202 members) selected to participate. We were represented by Aisam-ul-Haq, who gave a fantastic job in front of a world audience." The POA president also addressed certain observations, which were raised recently. "The points raised by certain quarters were erroneous. It was stated that the POA doesn't select the teams. These are and can only be selected by the federations and no one else. It is also wrong to say that the PSB has no role to play and that the POA does not coordinate. The procedure was explained by giving the example of South Asian Games (SAG).

"The POA held its first in-house preliminary meeting on Oct 11, 2018. The recommended list disciplines to be participated in along with numbers were sent to the PSB for their consideration. The second meeting of all stakeholders was held on Nov 8, 2018 at the PSB presided by the PSB DG. The third meeting was held on Oct 9, 2019 at the POA Office in Lahore. PSB DG Arif Ibrahim and PSB Director Training Raja Zulfiqar Akhtar attended the meeting.

The contingent, after presentation by the concerned federations, was finalised after mutual consultation.

"The list was finalised after sending to the PSB. The numbers were reduced again. However, no camps were organised by the PSB as is usually done before any major International Games. However, the dates of the National Games proved to be a blessing. It was evident during the 33rd National Games, 2019 that mutual efforts of KP Government, KPOA, POA, Army, Wapda, and all the federations helped to stage not only one of the best National Games in the history of Pakistan but their preparations for the Games helped in an enhanced performance at SAG. Therefore to say that the PSB has no role to play and that the POA does not cooperate or consult is factually incorrect." The POA president highlighted an anomaly wherein it is being said that due to devolution, the Federal government has no role to play. This, he said, is not correct as the elite training and development will always remain with the federal government in the present scenario. We must understand elite sports development and what all it entails. This entail a host of measures for the elite like high quality coaches, medical sciences and support to the athlete (Physio, nutritionist, sports injuries specialists) etc, participation in International competition etc, and this too all year round. To expect the Federations to do all this in the Rs. 1.5 million (average) is fallacy.

The POA, in its limited capacity, has been providing support from the IOC. Shooting is one such example, where POA got three years scholarship from the IOC and their shooters as a result qualified. "It is important to study what other countries are doing for sports development. India reportedly allocated 17,000 million towards sports development - all funded by the government. The POA, in its humble capacity, can provide whatever help is required."About 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan next year, Gen Arif said: "The next chapter of the Asian Games has been allocated to Pakistan. The government of Pakistan has, in principle, agreed to organize the Games. We are expecting to hold meetings with various quarters including South Asian Countries soon after the situation, due to COVID – 19, normalizes. "The 34th National Games have been allocated to Quetta and the POA shall hold meetings with the Balochistan Government as soon as the situation normalises."