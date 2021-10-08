UrduPoint.com

President POA Calls On Chinese Ambassador To Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

President POA calls on Chinese ambassador to Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan called on Nong Rong, ambassador of China to Pakistan, at the Embassy of China in Islamabad.

The meeting was held in context of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Chinese ambassador informed President POA that all preparations are on track and completed as per schedule and that China is looking forward to welcoming all its guests in a befitting manner, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA, here on Friday.

"The POA chief promised complete cooperation and support with the Organizing Committee and NOC China for Beijing 2022 and also thanked Ambassador Nong for sharing the programs of the Games and measures in place for successful conduct." He commended Beijing for being the first City to be hosting both the Summer as well as the Winter Olympics. He was confident that these Games will also be as magnificent as the Summer one and that the Pakistan contingent is excited and looking forward to it", said the POA official.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Noc Beijing Olympics All

Recent Stories

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

19 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

20 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

20 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

20 minutes ago
 Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct i ..

Malaysia's unemployment rate declines to 4.6 pct in August

24 minutes ago
 Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift p ..

Addl Sec Housing for timely completion of uplift projects

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.