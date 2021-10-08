President POA calls on Chinese ambassador to Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan called on Nong Rong, ambassador of China to Pakistan, at the Embassy of China in Islamabad.

The meeting was held in context of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Chinese ambassador informed President POA that all preparations are on track and completed as per schedule and that China is looking forward to welcoming all its guests in a befitting manner, said Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA, here on Friday.

"The POA chief promised complete cooperation and support with the Organizing Committee and NOC China for Beijing 2022 and also thanked Ambassador Nong for sharing the programs of the Games and measures in place for successful conduct." He commended Beijing for being the first City to be hosting both the Summer as well as the Winter Olympics. He was confident that these Games will also be as magnificent as the Summer one and that the Pakistan contingent is excited and looking forward to it", said the POA official.