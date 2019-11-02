President POA Gen. Arif hails Baseball coaching workshop

President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lieutenant General Arif Hassan appreciated the holding of Baseball-5 Coaching and Training workshop and said that it would help a lot in promotion the game in the region

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lieutenant General Arif Hassan appreciated the holding of Baseball-5 Coaching and Training workshop and said that it would help a lot in promotion the game in the region.

Addressing the participants of the workshop via video link on Saturday, he also appreciated the efforts of Softball Federation and its Secretary General Asif Azeem for organizing the coaching and training event at schools, colleges and varsities level, which will definitely help improve the capacity and capability of the softball players.

He hoped that such coaching events would help produce the best Pakistani squad for B-5 Asia Cup, to be held next year.

The coaching and training workshop was organised at National Coaching Centre, Karachi for sports teachers and players of public and private educational institutions of Karachi, to make strong infrastructure of baseball in the province.

The sports teachers of educational institutions of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities of the province attended the workshop among others.

Workshop Director Murad Hussain and Coordinator Shiraz Asif conducted the training workshop and informed the participants about the history, latest technic, rules and other relevant information about the game.