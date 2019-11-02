UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President POA Gen. Arif Hails Baseball Coaching Workshop

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:24 PM

President POA Gen. Arif hails Baseball coaching workshop

President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lieutenant General Arif Hassan appreciated the holding of Baseball-5 Coaching and Training workshop and said that it would help a lot in promotion the game in the region

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Lieutenant General Arif Hassan appreciated the holding of Baseball-5 Coaching and Training workshop and said that it would help a lot in promotion the game in the region.

Addressing the participants of the workshop via video link on Saturday, he also appreciated the efforts of Softball Federation and its Secretary General Asif Azeem for organizing the coaching and training event at schools, colleges and varsities level, which will definitely help improve the capacity and capability of the softball players.

He hoped that such coaching events would help produce the best Pakistani squad for B-5 Asia Cup, to be held next year.

The coaching and training workshop was organised at National Coaching Centre, Karachi for sports teachers and players of public and private educational institutions of Karachi, to make strong infrastructure of baseball in the province.

The sports teachers of educational institutions of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and other cities of the province attended the workshop among others.

Workshop Director Murad Hussain and Coordinator Shiraz Asif conducted the training workshop and informed the participants about the history, latest technic, rules and other relevant information about the game.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sports Hyderabad Shiraz Olympics Event Best Asia

Recent Stories

Suarez injures calf ahead of Prague test

1 minute ago

Bayern thrashed 5-1 at Frankfurt in ten-year low

1 minute ago

DPR Ready to Start Troop Pullout Near Petrivske in ..

1 minute ago

Turkish Defense Ministry Blames Kurdish Militants ..

1 minute ago

Resurgent Roma sink wobbling Napoli to go third

26 minutes ago

Thousands march for Scottish independence

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.