President POA Greets Pak Taekwondo Team On Winning Medals

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 10:36 PM

President POA greets Pak Taekwondo team on winning medals

Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has greeted Pakistan Taekwondo team on winning eight medals in the recently concluded 7th All Hasan international open taekwondo championship in Jordan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ):Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan has greeted Pakistan Taekwondo team on winning eight medals in the recently concluded 7th All Hasan international open taekwondo championship in Jordan.

"Indeed it was a very good performance on part of Pak men and women team and all the team players deserve praise for bringing good name for the country ",he told APP here on Wednesday. Pakistan won two silver and six bronze medals in the event which was participated by top notch taekwondo teams drawn from different countries of the Asia.

Men player Naqsh-e-Hamdani and female player Fatima Zuhra scooped silver medals while Jibran Mahsood, Taimur Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Danish , Saad Asif and Ayesha Hira claimed bronze medals to made their country proud.

"Despite tough competition and less facilities available for training of our players, both male and female players struck encouraging form to lead Pakistan to glory and the entire POA family acknowledges their performance and medal winning feat ",said POA Chief.

He said Pakistan Taekwondo Federation and its official deserve appreciation for helping its players by extending all out cooperation and training opportunities to put up fine performance in the Jordon event.

He said PTF is taking every measure for the further uplift of the game of South Korean style of martial arts which has gained rapid popularity in Pakistan. " It is the result of hard work and devoted efforts of PTF that youth is taking keen interest to take up taekwondo as a sport like other martial arts ",he said.

He expressed his best wishes to PTF and urged it to continue its efforts for taking taekwondo to new height in Pakistan by expanding the base of the game and through its game development programme.

