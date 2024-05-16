Open Menu

President PTF Meets Chairman Air Sial For Promotion Of Tennis In Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Chairman of Air Sial, Fazal Jilani held a meeting at Sialkot to discuss collaborative efforts between PTF and Air Sial for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan

Jilani while welcoming Aisam-ul-Haq, agreed to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting tennis across the country.

Fazal Jilani also showed interest that Air Sial and PTF were considering to work as official partners in future.

Both the organizations to jointly boost sports activity across Pakistan.

President PTF expressed his gratitude to Jilani for his generous invitation. He emphasized the federation's intention to work diligently with Air Sial to advance tennis and nurture emerging talent in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Khawaja Khawar SVP-PTF (marketing) and Zain-ul-Haq Qureshi.

