President PTF Meets Chairman Air Sial For Promotion Of Tennis In Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Chairman of Air Sial, Fazal Jilani held a meeting at Sialkot to discuss collaborative efforts between PTF and Air Sial for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Chairman of Air Sial, Fazal Jilani held a meeting at Sialkot to discuss collaborative efforts between PTF and Air Sial for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan.
Jilani while welcoming Aisam-ul-Haq, agreed to sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting tennis across the country.
Fazal Jilani also showed interest that Air Sial and PTF were considering to work as official partners in future.
Both the organizations to jointly boost sports activity across Pakistan.
President PTF expressed his gratitude to Jilani for his generous invitation. He emphasized the federation's intention to work diligently with Air Sial to advance tennis and nurture emerging talent in Pakistan.
The meeting was also attended by Khawaja Khawar SVP-PTF (marketing) and Zain-ul-Haq Qureshi.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.62 billion
Women playing pivotal role in shaping digital future: Shaza
Committee set up to ensure the availability of medicines in hospitals
Madinah: Minister Salik expresses satisfaction over arrangements for Pakistani H ..
Government activating helpline to prevent domestic violence
RPO congratulates Samia Saleem over clinching success in CSS, joining police for ..
Bahrain calls for Mideast peace conference at Gaza-focused Arab League
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship
Provincial adviser announces to construct hundreds of new veterinary hospitals
Unique Group, Traffic Police hold speech contest on road safety
Five family members involved in drug business arrested
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
More Stories From Sports
-
McIlroy shares early lead at emotionally testing PGA Championship2 hours ago
-
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karachi2 hours ago
-
'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad2 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports Minister rates Pakistan among top teams in world of Blind Cricket2 hours ago
-
PFF NC attends AFC Congress in Thailand2 hours ago
-
Pakistan team intensifies training ahead of FIH Nation’s Cup3 hours ago
-
Trials of boys, girls of Malakand region to start from May 20: RSO Malakand5 hours ago
-
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team6 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’s Nassau’s ground7 hours ago
-
Five-star Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title10 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final24 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship1 day ago