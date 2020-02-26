President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 06:56 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020) The Pakistan Tennis Federation is pleased to inform, that Mr. Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF visited Aisam ul Haq Pavilion at Pakistan Sports Complex to witness the training session of the Pakistan Davis Cup team, which is in progress for preparation of the Davis Cup tie Pakistan vs.

Slovenia.

The President showed satisfaction about the training session and the hard work, which is being displayed by the players under their Captain/Coach Mr. Mushaf Zia. He also interacted with the players and motivated them to perform better.

The President also inspected the venue of the event and was briefed by Mr. Khawar Hyat, SEVP and Mr. Saeed Ahmed Khan SVP, members of the Management Committee of PTF, about the progress of the work. He was satisfied with the overall preparatory arrangements.

