President Zardari gives away PSL X Luminara trophy to Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari gave away Pakistan Super League (PSL) X trophy to Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi during the prize distribution ceremony at the Gaddafi stadium here on Sunday night.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars was crowned champions of the PSL 2025 for the third time after they won a thriller against Quetta Gladiators by six wickets.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, US embassy Islamabad Charge D’affaires Natalie Baker, franchise owners Atif Rana, Nadeem Omar, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, PCB officials, and sponsors were present at the ceremony.

President Zardari presented a cheque of US dollars 500K to the winning captain and highest wicket-taker of the PSL X Shaheen Shah Afridi and, later, gave away the glittering PSL X Luminara trophy in the presence of Atif Rana, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Mohsin Naqvi.

The President also distributed the medals to the players and officials of the champions Lahore Qalandars.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi presented the runners-up cheque worth US dollars 200k to the Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel. He also distributed medals to the runner-up team.

The following awards were distributed among the winners during the PSL X:

Player of the final –Kusal Perera (Lahore Qalandars)

Best batter of the tournament – Hasan Nawaz (Quetta Gladiators) – 399 runs in 12 matches

Best bowler of the tournament – Abrar Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) – 17 wickets in 12 matches

Best wicket-keeper of the tournament – Mohammad Haris (Peshawar Zalmi) – 247 runs & 12 dismissals in 10 matches

Best fielder of the tournament – Abdul Samad (Peshawar Zalmi) – Nine catches in five matches

Emerging player of the tournament – Mohammad Naeem (Lahore Qalandars) – 316 runs and seven catches in 12 matches

Best all-rounder of the tournament – Faheem Ashraf (Quetta Gladiators) – 163 runs and 17 wickets in 12 matches

Winner of Spirit of Cricket Award – Peshawar Zalmi